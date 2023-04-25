FAISALABAD: As per Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, an official signing of the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will take place next week now that the government has complied with all of the IMF’s requirements.

Speaking to a large crowd of people in Faisalabad, he said that thanks to the deal, the public would feel a real sense of relief.

The minister stated that while there may be differences in view among politicians, these differences should not be used as justification for personal animosity.

In a previous statement, he said that the next budget would help the lower and middle classes.

Imran Khan, the former prime minister, was criticised by the interior minister for agreeing to a deal with the IMF under difficult terms.

According to him, the PDM government increased petrol prices and ultimately instituted gas and electricity subsidies in response to IMF pressure.

We made every effort to remove the IMF’s requirement, but since the former prime minister signed the deal, we were compelled to uphold the stringent requirements.