Pakistani showbiz industry’s talented and versatile actress Sanam Saeed has finally responded to the criticism she has been receiving on social media regarding her looks and appearance.
Recently, Sanam Saeed appeared on Asim Yar’s show Star & Style Season 5, where she spoke openly about her career and social media trolling.
During the show, the host asked if she had ever faced negative comments or trolling on social media? Sanam Saeed said that fortunately, she has faced very little negative behavior in her career. According to her, sometimes people just said words like ‘koji’ or ‘khoji’.
The host explained that ‘khoji’ means spy while ‘koji’ refers to a face that does not meet the traditional beauty standards.
Reacting to this, Sanam Saeed confidently said that if she was just called ‘Koji’, she does not consider it trolling, because it is actually a comment on her creator. She said, “I am satisfied with the way Allah has made me.”
Asim Yar also said during the conversation that in Pakistan, fair skin and certain features are generally considered the standard of beauty, while in other parts of the world, wheatish complexion is also highly appreciated. To this, Sanam Saeed said that her face has classic Pakistani features and most people associate her with different Pakistani actresses upon meeting her.
Sanam Saeed responds to negative comments about her appearance
By: dailythepatriotbeta
Published: June 11, 2026
Pakistani showbiz industry’s talented and versatile actress Sanam Saeed has finally responded to the criticism she has been receiving on social media regarding her looks and appearance.
Recently, Sanam Saeed appeared on Asim Yar’s show Star & Style Season 5, where she spoke openly about her career and social media trolling.
During the show, the host asked if she had ever faced negative comments or trolling on social media? Sanam Saeed said that fortunately, she has faced very little negative behavior in her career. According to her, sometimes people just said words like ‘koji’ or ‘khoji’.
The host explained that ‘khoji’ means spy while ‘koji’ refers to a face that does not meet the traditional beauty standards.
Reacting to this, Sanam Saeed confidently said that if she was just called ‘Koji’, she does not consider it trolling, because it is actually a comment on her creator. She said, “I am satisfied with the way Allah has made me.”
Asim Yar also said during the conversation that in Pakistan, fair skin and certain features are generally considered the standard of beauty, while in other parts of the world, wheatish complexion is also highly appreciated. To this, Sanam Saeed said that her face has classic Pakistani features and most people associate her with different Pakistani actresses upon meeting her.
Sanam Saeed responds to negative comments about her appearance
Published: June 11, 2026
Pakistani showbiz industry’s talented and versatile actress Sanam Saeed has finally responded to the criticism she has been receiving on social media regarding her looks and appearance.
Recently, Sanam Saeed appeared on Asim Yar’s show Star & Style Season 5, where she spoke openly about her career and social media trolling.
During the show, the host asked if she had ever faced negative comments or trolling on social media? Sanam Saeed said that fortunately, she has faced very little negative behavior in her career. According to her, sometimes people just said words like ‘koji’ or ‘khoji’.
The host explained that ‘khoji’ means spy while ‘koji’ refers to a face that does not meet the traditional beauty standards.
Reacting to this, Sanam Saeed confidently said that if she was just called ‘Koji’, she does not consider it trolling, because it is actually a comment on her creator. She said, “I am satisfied with the way Allah has made me.”
Asim Yar also said during the conversation that in Pakistan, fair skin and certain features are generally considered the standard of beauty, while in other parts of the world, wheatish complexion is also highly appreciated. To this, Sanam Saeed said that her face has classic Pakistani features and most people associate her with different Pakistani actresses upon meeting her.