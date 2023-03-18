Sana Khan, a former television actress from Bollywood, has received many congratulations since sharing the good news with her fans and followers.

The 34-year-old Bigg Boss star, who first gained notoriety in season 6 of the Indian television show, said goodbye to the entertainment business and transitioned to an Islamic lifestyle. Islamic posts and images of Khan and her husband, Mufti Anas Sayed, abound on her social media channels.

The actress from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha recently disclosed that she is expecting a child who would be born in a few months. Khan said that she is both happy and emotional since becoming a mother is both a great duty and a priceless experience for her.

Khan had previously teased her admirers on Instagram by sharing images of her and her husband performing the Hajj.

On October 8, 2020, Khan announced her departure from Bollywood and promised to “help humanity and fulfil the command of her Creator.”

The former actress wed Islamic scholar Mufti Anas Sayed in Surat on November 21, 2020.