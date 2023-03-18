BOLLYWOOD: Only 56 days after its theatrical debut, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan is scheduled to receive a digital release on March 22. On Amazon Prime Video, the movie will be accessible, and it might have deleted scenes that weren’t in the theatrical release.

Many scenes, including one outlining Pathaan’s beginnings, were cut from the theatrical version, according to director Siddharth Anand.

There might be extra material for fans when Pathaan makes its internet debut on Amazon Prime Video.

Siddharth Anand made hints about the faith and history of the main character in an interview. In one scene, Shah Rukh Khan’s character Pathaan is questioned by Deepika Padukone’s character Rubai about his religion. Then Pathaan reveals that he received the moniker Pathaan as a result of his assistance in saving young children in an Afghan village.

It’s the collaboration between Abbas (Tyrewala), Sridhar (Ragahavan), Adi (Chopra), and I, Anand stated. We share the same worldview and were raised watching the same movies.

We agree on that. So, the fact that he has no identity and was discovered at a theatre with the name Navrang… Although it was cut, you might still see this in the OTT version. None of us dismisses it or declares it to be corny.

Pathaan is currently the most successful Hindi film of all time.Pathaan, a Yash Raj Films production, debuted on January 25, 2023, in Indian theatres as well as those in the US, Canada, UAE, Egypt, UK, Australia, and New Zealand.