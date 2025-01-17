Pakistani actress and model Sana Javed and former national cricket team captain Shoaib Malik celebrated their first wedding anniversary with happy moments.

The famous couple shared beautiful pictures and a video on social media to commemorate their special day, in which both of them can be seen together in a happy mood.

Shoaib Malik shared an album of memories from the year on his Instagram, which captured moments full of smiles and happiness.

On the other hand, Sana Javed also shared a loving message for her husband and thanked him for the beautiful moments spent with him.

On this occasion, both of them had breakfast together in Doha, the capital of Qatar, and sent a message of their love and closeness to their fans.

Fans of Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik are very impressed by the strong love and respect of this couple for each other. Even after a year of marriage, the pair of both of them remains an example for their fans.