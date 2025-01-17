Karachi: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that a media university should be established in Karachi, in this regard, the Sindh Chief Minister should adopt a formula under public-private partnership.

Addressing the unveiling ceremony of a special plaque in the Sindh Assembly on Friday to commemorate the holding of the country’s first Constituent Assembly, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that today we are present at a historical place, nations are formed by uniting. Politics and culture play an important role in forming nations, we have a very old history and culture.

He said that we can proudly say that we are the people of the Indus Civilization, the people who have always lived in this region played a very important role, the secret of Pakistan’s success was the historical struggle, the Sindh Assembly had passed a resolution to become Pakistan, if we embrace our history and culture and face this new era, then we will progress, if we fight among ourselves, then what will happen, then we will not be able to fulfill the hopes of the youth.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that if America is a superpower, then it adopted its culture. If we had adopted the vision of the Leader of the People, then Pakistani dramas and films would be seen all over the world today.