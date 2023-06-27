After the murder of Lawrence Bishnoi gang member and Punjabi artist Sidhu Moose Wala, Goldy Brar has confessed that Salman Khan is their next target.

According to reports, Goldy Brar has not only revealed their next victim but has also admitted to killing Sidhu.

Even though his whereabouts are still unknown, he has admitted, saying: “Yes, I killed Sidhu Moose Wala. Sidhu was killed for a personal cause. It involved a team effort. Sidhu received a lesson after enjoying unneeded power.

Brar added, in an interview, “Like we said previously, it’s not just about Salman Khan. As long as we are alive, we will continue to make efforts against all of our adversaries.

We are going for Salman Khan, there is no question about that. You’ll be informed when we succeed if we keep trying.

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh previously acknowledged getting voice memos containing death threats from the same individual. He complained to the Delhi Police, and as a result, he received some more security.

I’m afraid,” the Blue Eyes singer said to the press. I’m afraid because I’ve received a threat for the first time in my life. Voicemails were also left for us. We received calls threatening us from foreign phone numbers.

Sidhu Moose Wala, a Punjabi rapper, was shot and killed on May 29, 2022, by an unnamed group of guys. Later, allegations claimed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was responsible for his death.