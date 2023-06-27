Raipur: Famous Indian YouTuber and comedian Devraj Patel died in a traffic accident.

According to Indian media reports, Devraj Patel died in a traffic accident in Raipur area of ​​Chhattisgarh state while his friend was seriously injured.

According to the local police, the YouTuber was hit by a speeding truck while traveling on a bike with his friend and died on the spot.

Bike rider Rakesh Munhar, who survived the accident, called an ambulance and rushed the YouTuber to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

An Indian media report has confirmed that the accused driver involved in the accident has been detained and the truck has been seized.

Devraj Patel has 4 lakh subscribers on YouTube and thousands of followers on Instagram. He was famous for his comedy videos and dialogues ‘Dil Se Bura Lagte Hai’.

Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh state Bhpesh Bhagal has expressed grief over the death of the YouTuber, while the fans are also expressing grief over the death of Dev Raj.