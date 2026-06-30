Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Barrister Salman Akram Raja has admitted the differences and chaos in the party and said that the main reason for this is the lack of continuous meetings with PTI founder Imran Khan, due to which the leadership is deprived of guidance and is under severe pressure.

Talking to the media on Adiala Road in Rawalpindi, Barrister Salman Akram Raja said that it is not appropriate to comment on matters related to the meeting of one of the PTI founder’s sisters, questions in this regard should be asked to the family.

He said that whether the family wants to meet collectively or individually, it is completely their personal decision.

He said that the party leadership wants to meet the PTI founder so that he can give his instructions regarding the future political strategy and party affairs.

Salman Akram Raja said that the party leadership is facing difficulties and pressure due to the lack of instructions from the PTI founder and the delay in meetings.

The PTI Secretary General further said that for the past 8 months, a formal meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan has not been possible and his last instructions were received regarding the April 9 rally.