Florida :Saim Ayub’s composed all-round display, backed by a decisive bowling spell from Mohammad Nawaz, helped Pakistan secure a 14-run victory over the West Indies in the opening T20I series match at Central Broward Regional Park in Florida on Friday.Chasing a challenging target of 179, the West Indies were restricted to 164-7 despite a promising start from their openers.

Debutant Jewel Andrew and Johnson Charles came out all guns blazing, reaching 47 without loss by the end of the powerplay.The duo stitched together a 72-run stand and brought up their fifty partnership in the seventh over, showcasing a composed yet attacking approach.

However, the game turned dramatically in the 12th over when Mohammad Nawaz dismantled the top order with three wickets in a single over, reducing the hosts from 72-0 to 75-3.Jewel Andrew was the first to fall for 35 off 33 balls, followed by Charles who made 35 off 36. Gudakesh Motie departed for a golden duck.

The collapse continued in the very next over as part-timer Saim Ayub struck with his first delivery, removing West Indies captain Shai Hope for just two runs. The home side slumped to 77-4 by the 13th over.

Saim struck again soon after, dismissing Sherfane Rutherford (11 off 11), piling further pressure on the hosts. Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi joined the action in the 16th over, removing Roston Chase for five, leaving the West Indies at 110-6.Sufiyan Muqeem also chipped in with a wicket, clean bowling Romario Shepherd (12 off 5) to deliver the seventh blow.

Jason Holder fought valiantly, keeping West Indies in the hunt with a rapid 30* off just 12 deliveries, while Shamar Joseph added a useful 21.However, the required rate proved too steep, and the home side fell short, registering their sixth consecutive T20I defeat after being whitewashed 5-0 by Australia.

For Pakistan, Nawaz starred with 3/23 in his four overs, while Saim claimed 2/15. Afridi and Muqeem picked up a wicket each.Earlier, Pakistan were put in to bat and got off to a steady start. Openers Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub added 26 before Farhan fell for 14 off 12 to Shamar Joseph in his debut over

Saim anchored the innings with composure, finding support in Fakhar Zaman, who attacked from the outset. The pair added 55 for the second wicket, taking Pakistan to 70-1 at the halfway mark.