SAMBRIAL, PUNJAB: Pakistani social media personality Hakim Babar was briefly hospitalised after allegedly being served a toxic substance in a drink during a visit to Punjab’s Sialkot district, police said on Saturday.

According to a police report, Babar, a popular TikTok content creator, had travelled to Kotli Khokhran village in the Begowala police precinct ahead of Eidul Adha celebrations when he was allegedly offered a sweet drink by two men.

Police said that Babar’s condition deteriorated shortly afterwards and he was taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Sambrial for treatment.

Police have registered a criminal case against two suspects, identified as Safdar and Sarwar Choor, and launched efforts to arrest them.

Babar, who is a resident of Rawalpindi, alleged that the suspects targeted him out of jealousy over his popularity on TikTok.

However, hospital officials said initial medical examinations had not found evidence of poisoning.

The medical superintendent of the hospital said that Babar had been discharged after receiving treatment and that samples had been sent to a forensic laboratory for further analysis.

Police said that the investigation was under way and that forensic test results would help determine whether any toxic substance had been administered.

Babar’s condition was reported to be out of danger.