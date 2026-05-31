lahore : Rain, strong winds and hailstorms swept across several parts of Lahore on Saturday morning, bringing a noticeable drop in temperature and easing the recent spell of heat, while also triggering emergency responses from civic and power authorities.

According to the Meteorological Department, scattered hailstorms were reported in some areas as a rain-bearing system passed over the city. The department said the system is expected to move out of Pakistan by the end of the day, after which hot and dry conditions are likely to return from Sunday.

Despite temporary disruption, the weather brought relief to residents as the minimum temperature settled around 27°C and the maximum is expected to reach 37°C.

Different areas of Lahore recorded varying levels of rainfall, with Nishtar Town receiving the highest at 48.5mm. Other notable readings included 40mm at the airport, 37.5mm in Johar Town, around 30mm in Lakshmi Chowk and Mughalpura, and lower amounts across multiple other localities.

The rainfall led to water accumulation in low-lying areas, prompting the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to activate its emergency system. Senior officials directed field teams to keep major roads and underpasses clear, while disposal stations were ordered to remain fully operational on generator backup where needed.

WASA officials confirmed that drainage operations were carried out across the city and most major roads and underpasses remained passable despite heavy rainfall.