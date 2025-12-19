By Sardar Khan Niazi

Deep beneath the earth, far from the glare of public scrutiny, Pakistan’s miners extract the coal and minerals that fuel industry and livelihoods. Yet the hands that power this economy remain among the invisible and vulnerable in the country. Fatal accidents, chronic illness, bonded labor and the absence of social protection continue to define mining communities. Safeguarding miners’ human rights is not merely a labor issue; it is a test of the state’s commitment to dignity, justice and the rule of law. Mining is one of Pakistan’s most hazardous occupations. From coalfields in Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to salt and mineral mines elsewhere, workers routinely face unsafe shafts, inadequate ventilation, poor lighting and obsolete equipment. Explosions, collapses and toxic gas exposure claim lives with alarming regularity. Survivors often suffer lifelong disabilities such as silicosis and other respiratory diseases, yet compensation and medical care remain uncertain or entirely absent. These are avoidable tragedies; they are preventable outcomes of weak regulation and lax enforcement. At the heart of the problem lies a structural imbalance of power. Many miners are hired through informal contractors, without written contracts, job security or access to grievance mechanisms. Wages are often delayed or arbitrarily cut. In some regions, bonded labor persists through advance payments that trap families in cycles of debt. Migrant workers, who form a significant portion of the workforce, face additional barriers due to language, isolation and fear of retaliation. When accidents occur, accountability is diffused across layers of contractors and sub-contractors, leaving families to fend for themselves. Pakistan’s legal framework is not devoid of protections. Provincial mining acts, labor laws and international commitments, including core ILO conventions, recognize the right to safe working conditions and fair treatment. The problem is not the absence of laws but their uneven application. Independent inspections, mandatory safety training, and the use of certified equipment. Technology from gas detectors to digital attendance and incident reporting can play a role if backed by political will and transparency. Formalization of employment is essential. Written contracts, minimum wage compliance, social security registration and health insurance should be non-negotiable. Provincial governments must rein in the contractor system that thrives on opacity and exploitation. Where subcontracting is unavoidable, principal employers should be held jointly liable for safety and labor violations. Without clear lines of responsibility, justice will continue to slip through the cracks. Strengthen miners’ voice. Trade unions and workers’ associations are critical to improving conditions, yet they are often discouraged or suppressed in mining areas. Protecting the right to organize and bargain collectively can transform miners from passive victims into active stakeholders in safety and productivity. Community-based monitoring, involving local representatives and civil society, can also enhance oversight in remote regions. Victims and their families deserve swift and fair redress. A transparent compensation mechanism, linked to mandatory insurance schemes, should ensure that families are not pushed into destitution after a tragedy. Long-term healthcare and rehabilitation for injured workers must be treated as a right, not charity. Public disclosure of accidents and enforcement actions would further deter negligence and build trust. The minerals extracted at great human cost feed urban consumption and industrial profit. Consumers, companies and policymakers alike must recognize their shared responsibility. Ethical sourcing standards and corporate accountability, demanded in global markets should be embraced domestically as well. Protecting miners’ rights is not anti-development; it is a prerequisite for sustainable growth. The measure of a society is how it treats those who toil at its margins. Pakistan’s miners work in darkness so others may live in light. Ensuring their safety, dignity and rights is not an act of benevolence but a constitutional and ethical imperative. The earth may be unforgiving, but governance does not have to be.