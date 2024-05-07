The Israeli army attacked Rafah late at night and martyred 15 Palestinians, while the Zionist army gained operational control of the Rafah crossing and stopped international aid coming through Egypt.

Despite Hamas’ acceptance of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, Israeli attacks continue and the Israeli army attacked Rafah last night.

According to foreign media, at least 20 Palestinian civilians have been martyred and many injured in Israeli attacks.

According to media reports, the Israeli army also gained operational control of the Rafah crossing, which is connected to the border with Egypt, and also stopped the international aid coming through Egypt.

According to the Israeli military spokesman, Israel has gained operational control of the Rafah crossing, Israeli special forces are scanning the Rafah crossing area and Israeli forces are conducting operations in specific areas of Rafah.

It should be noted that the Palestinian resistance organization Hamas had accepted the ceasefire agreement proposed by Qatar and Egypt regarding the ceasefire in Gaza, after which a positive response was awaited from Israel, but Israel attacked Rafah.