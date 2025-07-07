By Staff Reporter

PTI Founder Facing Legal Isolation, PML-N Focused on Progress: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD:Editor In Chief Pakistan Group Of News Paper and Chairman Roze News Sk Niazi While talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat he emphasized that Pakistan urgently needs political stability, especially in the current economic and social climate.

He observed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has become internally divided and that its voter base appears to be shrinking. “Since 1970, we have never had fair elections,” stated, highlighting systemic flaws in the electoral process.

Discussing economic trends pointed out the rise in unemployment, describing it as a core challenge facing the country. At the same time, he praised the performance of Pakistan’s stock exchange, drawing a parallel with former U.S. President Donald Trump, who would often cite the American stock market’s strength during his speeches.

Niazi also criticized corruption, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he believes it is not even viewed negatively. Concluding his remarks, he acknowledged Nawaz Sharif’s strong communication skills and reiterated the urgent need for national political harmony.

In his appearance on the program, senior journalist and PML-N senator Irfan Siddiqui expressed appreciation for S.K. Niazi’s show, describing Sachi Baat as an excellent platform for open discussion. Siddiqui noted that the PTI founder is now politically and legally isolated because of his own decisions. “He is standing in a blind alley due to his mistakes,” Siddiqui observed.

Siddiqui highlighted that while the PTI founder’s cases are still ongoing in courts, PML-N remains open to dialogue, stressing that the door for negotiations should never fully close. However, he lamented that PTI leaders themselves are unwilling to engage in talks.

Reflecting on national affairs, Siddiqui emphasized that Pakistan is on the path of economic recovery, citing falling inflation and a stronger stock exchange. He praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her work in the province and stated that no major decision is taken without consultation with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, whom he described as irreplaceable.

Siddiqui also expressed satisfaction over the handling of Muharram security and lauded the armed forces for their service, adding that the recent war threats brought the entire nation together.

During the discussion, Siddiqui rejected reports about Chaudhry Nisar joining PML-N, calling them baseless. He reiterated that the PML-N is working closely with its coalition partner, PPP, despite differences over cabinet positions.

He also underscored the importance of ensuring accountability for the events of May 9, when PTI supporters attacked state institutions, stressing that no country can tolerate such incidents.

Both guests agreed that while Pakistan faces deep-rooted challenges like unemployment and inflation, dedicated leadership — including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir — is actively working to resolve them, aiming to bring the country towards stability and economic growth.