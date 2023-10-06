Russia launched a missile attack on a village in northern Ukraine, killing 51 people, including a 6-year-old child.

According to the American news agency, the Minister of Interior of Ukraine said that Russia carried out this attack on a cafe and a shop in a village near the city of Kopyansk. was taken out.

According to the Interior Minister, other bodies, including a 6-year-old child, have been removed from the wreckage, out of which 29 bodies have been identified.

Ukraine’s interior minister described the attack as the second major attack in which 51 people were killed, following an attack by Russia in early 2022 on a railway station in the city of Kramatosk in which 60 people were killed.

On the other hand, according to the news agency, the recent Russian attack in Ukraine has caused outrage among Western leaders, and the United Nations has warned that the recent Russian attack in Ukraine may be a war crime.