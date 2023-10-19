The aid includes wheat, sugar, rice, and pasta, which the Egyptian Red Crescent will send to the Gaza Strip: Russian officials

Russia sent 27 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

According to the Gulf media, Russian officials say that Russia has sent humanitarian aid to the affected people in the Gaza Strip through Egypt, with special flights taking off from Moscow.

According to Russian officials, the aid includes wheat, sugar, rice, and pasta, which the Egyptian Red Crescent will send to the Gaza Strip.

On the other hand, US President Joe Biden has asked to send the first shipment of 20 trucks of aid to southern Gaza through the Rafah crossing.

20 aid trucks likely to leave for Gaza on Friday: Biden

Joe Biden said that in the first batch of relief goods, the most essential items will be sent, while the second batch of relief goods will be decided based on the situation.

It should be remembered that the US President visited Israel one day after Israel targeted a hospital in Gaza and killed 500 Palestinians, where Joe Biden gave a clean chit to Israel and held the Palestinians responsible for the attack on the hospital. Added to the group