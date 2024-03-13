Moscow: Russian President Putin has warned the West that Russia is fully prepared for a nuclear war.

According to foreign media, in a conversation with journalists, Russian President Putin talked about the intervention of the United States in Ukraine and said that if the United States sends its military forces to Ukraine, it will be seen as a military intervention.

Putin warned the West that technically Russia is ready for a nuclear war, but there is no rush for a nuclear war and there is no such situation.

Meanwhile, the Russian president also ruled out the possibility of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

He said that from the technical point of view of the military, we are fully prepared for a nuclear war, but I do not think that anything is happening that increases the possibility of a nuclear conflict but threatens the existence of the state. If so, Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons.

Putin said that if the US deploys its troops on Russian soil or Ukraine, Russia will treat it as interference.

The Russian president added that he is ready to talk about Ukraine, but only when it comes to ‘reality’, trusting no one, only Russia needs signed guarantees.