ICC has released Test, ODI and T20 player rankings.

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson remains at the top of the Test player rankings, while England’s Joe Root also remains at the second position.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam moved up to the third position by two places, while New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell moved up to the fourth position by one place.

Australia’s Steve Smith dropped two places to fifth place while India’s Rohit Sharma moved up five places to sixth place.

Among Test bowlers, India’s Ravichandran Ashwin took the first position while Australia’s Josh Hazlewood moved up two places to the second position.

India’s Ravindra Jadeja retains his first position in Test all-rounders.

ODI Rankings

Pakistan’s Babar Azam remains in the first position in the ICC ODI batsmen, while South Africa’s Cashew Maharaj is in the first position among the bowlers.

Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi moved down from seventh to sixth place while Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi remains at the top spot among ODI all-rounders.

T20 Ranking

India’s Surya Kumar Yadav is at number one in the T20 International Batters ranking, while Pakistan’s Muhammad Rizwan is at number three and Babar Azam is at number four.

Among T20 bowlers, England’s Adil Rashid is number one, while Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan is number one among T20 all-rounders.

In the ranking of bowlers, India’s Jasprit Bumrah has reached the third position, while Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi has reached the 10th position after advancing one level. New Zealand’s Matt Henry has moved up 6 places to 12th