Moscow: Russia and China are considering installing a nuclear power plant on the moon to meet the energy needs of future projects.

According to the British news agency, Yuri Borisov, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, has claimed that China and Russia are working on a joint project, under which a nuclear power plant will be installed on the moon around 2033 to 2035 in order to build settlements on the moon in the coming days. Can help with accommodation.

The head of Roscosmos and former Russian Deputy Minister of Defense said that Russia has experience and expertise in space nuclear energy, in which they are working with China.

For the first time in nearly 5 decades, a Russian spacecraft entered lunar orbit

Yuri Borisov said that our plan is to deliver a power plant to the surface of the moon and install it in the next 10 to 11 years, for this we are working together with our Chinese friends.

He said that in the future it will not be possible for the human population on the moon to get the required electricity from solar panels, but this requirement can be met from a nuclear plant. Will be.

Yuriy Borisov added that Russia plans to develop a nuclear-powered cargo spacecraft and plans are in place, including a nuclear reactor cooling program.

Remember that last month, China said that it is preparing to send a Chinese astronaut to the moon by 2030.