ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari termed the Supreme Court’s opinion on the Bhutto presidential reference as a historic step and said that after 44 years history is going to be corrected.

Bilawal Bhutto, speaking to the media outside the court after the opinion of the Supreme Court on the presidential reference came out, said that today the Supreme Court has given a historic decision, in the reference sent by Asif Zardari, the court has accepted that the former Prime Zalfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get a fair trial.

Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party said that the court said that the verdict is being pronounced to correct the mistakes of the past.

Bilawal further said that a historic step has been taken today, history is going to be corrected after 44 years, with this decision Pakistan will move forward and develop.

He said that the decision to hang Bhutto was a stain due to which people thought that it would be difficult to get justice, now we are waiting for the detailed decision, when the detailed decision will come and we will consult the lawyers. So I can talk in detail.

He thanked the judges and lawyers and said that after this decision, it is hoped that the system will start moving in the right direction.

Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa said that the work of the judiciary is to deliver justice, there are many cases in history in which correct decisions were not made, they cannot go in the right direction without correcting the mistakes of the past.