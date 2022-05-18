<!-- wp:image {"width":1048,"height":599} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.geo.tv\/assets\/uploads\/updates\/2022-05-18\/417544_6442661_updates.jpg" alt="A representational image of US dollar and Pakistani currency. \u2014" width="1048" height="599"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>KARACHI: The <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Pakistani rupee<\/a> touched a critical threshold of 200 in the open market against the US dollar during intraday trading after shedding Rs2 on Wednesday,\u00a0<em>Geo News<\/em>\u00a0reported.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Meanwhile, in the interbank market, the local currency continues to be on slippery ground and with a fresh decline of Rs2.1 plunged to yet another historic low of Rs197.25 against the greenback during intraday trade, despite suspected intervention by the central bank.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The rupee was trading at a new all-time low at Rs197.25 at 10:23am against the greenback, compared to\u00a0Tuesday\u2019s close of Rs195.74, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The local currency has maintained its downturn as\u00a0Pakistan resumes talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Doha today\u00a0for the revival of the stalled <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">multibillion-dollar loan programme.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Investors are concerned as there is speculation in the market that the IMF may not agree to resume the loan programme following the government\u2019s reluctance to implement the prerequisite conditions.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The market is also waiting for the outcome of the meetings held between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his coalition partners.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Analysts believe the rupee is gradually heading toward 200 in the interbank market in the days to come if the government doesn\u2019t take immediate action to bring economic and political <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">stability to the country.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->