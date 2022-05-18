<!-- wp:image -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image"><img src="https:\/\/i.tribune.com.pk\/media\/images\/1511131-rajapervaizashrafAFP-1505882078\/1511131-rajapervaizashrafAFP-1505882078.jpg" alt="national assembly speaker raja pervaiz ashraf photo afp"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD: <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">National Assembly <\/a>Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Tuesday called for post-pandemic collective efforts to lead the region on the economic prosperity and sought solutions on global and domestic issues for the betterment of the people.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Addressing the third general conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organisation (PAECO) \u201cCooperation in Post-Pandemic Period: Challenges and Opportunities for Recovery\u201d in Baku, Ashraf maintained that members of the parliamentary body shared a common destiny of progress and prosperity.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cPAECO has become a robust parliamentary mechanism for pushing the ideals of shared economic prosperity. The centuries of shared history, ethno-cultural similarities, and linguistic links in our societies are closely knitted to each other as our people have a lot in common,\u201d he said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cAs representatives of the people it is our obligation to resolve all issues faced by <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">common people.\u201d<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The NA speaker noted that the pandemic had exposed weak health system and dwindling economies, adding that regional cooperation was mandatory to tackle the challenges in this regard.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cTen countries in ECO region have no dearth of resources, talent and potential and yet we look outwards for the solution to our regional challenges.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He said reportedly three out of the 17 countries owned the bulk of the energy wealth of the world such as crude oil, natural gas and coal, hailed from the ECO region, adding that the<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> ECO<\/a> region offered a joint market of 500 million inhabitants, which made up as much as 10% of the total humanity.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Ashraf called upon all the leaders being the representatives of people, to seek comprehensive answer to the agony of their people.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>While referring to the struggle of the people of Karabagh for freedom, he highlighted the plight of the people of Jammu and Kashmir where innocent people were subjected to continued torture, discrimination, and denial of their birthright of self-determination.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->