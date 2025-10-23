Islamabad, A Round Table titled “Kazakhstan through the Lens of the Declaration of Sovereignty: Regional Connectivity and Economic Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan” was held in Islamabad to mark the 35th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The event was jointly organized by the Policy Research Institute of Market Economy (PRIME) of Pakistan and Kazakhstan’s Center for Trade and Economic Strategies (CTES).

Representatives from government institutions, business circles, and the expert community of both countries participated in the event.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, H.E. Mr. Yerzhan Kistafin, emphasized the significance of the 35th anniversary of the Declaration of State Sovereignty as a symbol of independence and modernization. He discussed key areas of the bilateral agenda, including cooperation in political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian fields, and briefed participants about the activities held and planned for 2025. The Ambassador also drew parallels between the evolution of Kazakhstan’s statehood and the development of bilateral relations with Pakistan.

Deputy Chairman of CTES Mr. Bauyrzhan Tazhibayev and Chief Executive Officer of PRIME Dr. Ali Salman delivered the main presentations. Both speakers underscored the need to strengthen economic cooperation, enhance transport and logistics infrastructure, and expand digital collaboration between Central and South Asia.

During the discussions, participants highlighted the importance of developing sustainable transport and logistics corridors, advancing digital trade platforms, boosting mutual investments, and fostering energy connectivity.

Overall, participants highly commended Kazakhstan’s remarkable progress over the past decades and its successful establishment as a sovereign and independent state.