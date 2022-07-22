LONDON: According to the Conservative Party members , Liz Truss, the British candidate for the position of prime minister, had a 24-point advantage over Rishi Sunak.

As the pair began their six-week campaign, Liz Truss, the front-runner to become Britain’s next prime minister, criticised Rishi Sunak for his tax policy as finance minister.

The foreign minister said that Britain was “going in the wrong direction on taxation, with the tax burden at its highest in 70 years.” She committed to halting the green tax on energy costs and rolling back recent hikes.

Sunak oversaw the tax rises and has called those advocating reductions practitioners of “fantasy economics” as the UK struggles to restore its public finances in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and under spiralling inflation.