Just a week after the release of the James Webb Space Telescope’s initial images, a researcher who studied the data reported on Wednesday that the telescope may have uncovered a galaxy that existed 13.5 billion years ago.

About 100 million years earlier than any other object previously found, the galaxy, designated as GLASS-z13, was found by Rohan Naidu of the Harvard Center for Astrophysics 300 million years after the Big Bang.

We might be observing the most distant starlight ever observed, he said.The farther an object is from us, the longer it takes for its light to reach us. Despite the fact that GLASS-z13 was a component of the early cosmos, its exact age is still unknown because it might have started within any of the first 300 million years.