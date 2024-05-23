Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting refused to coach the Indian cricket team.

The Indian Cricket Board is currently looking for a new coach and in this regard, Ricky Ponting was approached for coaching during the IPL.

The former Australian cricketer confirmed the Indian cricket board’s contacts and said, “I have seen many reports regarding coaching, it usually happens on social media and many names come up.

He said that during the IPL, there have been small conversations about this, the conversation tried to know my interest in coaching, I would love to coach the national team but there is more to life.

Ricky Ponting said that I want to spend time at home with my family. If you are the coach of the Indian team, then you cannot be the coach in the IPL. Being the coach of the national team means 10, to 11 months in a year. There is a job.

“It doesn’t suit my lifestyle right now, there’s a lot to enjoy in life,” the former Australian captain said. are

He says that my family spent 5 weeks with me in India during the IPL, I told my son about the coaching offer, so the son said to accept the offer, and the son said that we should shift here for two years. will be done

Ricky Ponting said that the family likes the cricket culture in India but full-time coaching does not fit into my lifestyle at the moment.