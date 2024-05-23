ISLAMABAD: Negotiations for a new loan program from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will begin after parliament approves the loan targets.

According to the sources, today is the last day of talks between the Pakistani officials and the IMF delegation. The members of the IMF delegation will leave today and tomorrow without any announcement while the recent talks with the IMF were not for the loan program.

Sources say that the IMF received data about the economy from Pakistan and after receiving the data, it informed the Pakistani authorities about the features of the budget after reviewing the economy and also informed the Pakistani authorities about the goals of privatization and energy sector reforms. Also informed about the tax collection and FBR reform plan for the next year.

Sources say that the negotiations will begin after the approval of the budget targets and features by the parliament, this will be the first time that Pakistan will start implementing all the demands of the IMF before the negotiations or the date of implementation of the targets and features after the approval by the parliament. Will determine.

Sources say negotiations for the new loan program will begin at the end of June, with the IMF and Pakistani officials trying to reach an agreement before July 1.