Samsung has traditionally put large batteries into its Galaxy M series devices, making them enormous and hefty. Surprisingly, the new M53 5G is compact and claims to have longer battery life. Does it match the hype? Let’s investigate.

design, construction, and presentation The sleek, slim design language of the Galaxy M53 5G is, as mentioned above, the first distinguishing change you notice. It has a polycarbonate cover with a frosted finish that resembles glass on the outside. It has a lovely appearance.

Additionally, even though the quad-camera module in the top left corner protrudes somewhat, the borders surrounding it are expertly merged with the shell. In this manner, removing the smartphone from the pan pocket is never impeded.

Samsung’s decision to abandon the 3.5mm audio port in favor of a hybrid dual-SIM tray, which can hold two SIM cards, has the drawback that users must pick between the second SIM and a microSD storage card.