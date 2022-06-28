As he made a strong start to his Wimbledon championship defense on Monday, Novak Djokovic became the first player to win 80 matches at all four Grand Slams. Meanwhile, teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz struggled over five sets to advance to the second round.

South Korean Kwon Soo-woo was defeated by the six-time winner and top seed Djokovic 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

But after falling behind by a break in the first two sets against his 81st-ranked opponent, Djokovic, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, had to struggle for every point.

Let’s get to 100 wins now that we have 80, remarked Djokovic.

Djokovic, 35, is hoping to become one of an elite few by winning a fourth straight Wimbledon championship.

Only Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, and Roger Federer have accomplished such a streak at the All England Club during the Open era.

Thanasi Kokkanikis is Djokovic’s next opponent.

The Australian remarked, “Novak is something of a brick block.

Alcaraz defeated Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff after falling behind two sets to one. Alcaraz might face Djokovic in the quarterfinals.

The 19-year-old won 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 with a stunning performance of shotmaking that included 30 aces and 73 winners.

I played five sets in the first round here last year as well, so that should tell you how much I appreciate grass, Alcaraz said in jest.