The bombing in the Bisham district of KP on Tuesday is the most recent in a string of devastating terrorist assaults that have occurred in recent days. These attacks highlight the dire reality that Pakistan is currently experiencing a multifaceted terrorist insurgency.

Violence is happening much too often, from the north’s rough highlands to Balochistan’s coast and interior. Chinese nationals were the goal of the Bisham attack, despite the fact that the majority of victims to date have been civil and military security personnel. Officials claim that at least six people—five of them Chinese—were killed in what has been called a suicide bombing. The foreigners were travelling from Islamabad to the Dasu power project when an automobile carrying explosives crashed into their car.

Meanwhile, on Monday night, gunmen supporting the Baloch separatists attacked the PNS Siddique naval facility in Turbat. The event resulted in the martyrdom of an FC trooper. Security personnel stopped a terrorist attack on the Gwadar Port Authority Complex last week, which was also carried out by Baloch terrorists.

As of the writing of this article, no organisation had taken credit for the Bisham bombing. Chinese interests in the nation have previously been threatened by both religiously motivated warriors and militant Baloch groups. The recent wave of terrorism has been attributed to “certain foreign elements,” according to an ISPR statement, while the Foreign Office claims that “enemies of Pakistan-China friendship” are behind the bloodshed. Undoubtedly, the attacks in Bisham and Gwadar seem to be intended to destroy the Pakistan-China relationship—more so, its economic component. The gravity of the situation is increased by the fact that Chinese blood has been lost. Chinese nationals have also lost their lives in a number of other occurrences, including the attack in Kohistan, which is near Bisham, in 2021 and the assault on the Confucius Institute at Karachi University in 2022.

Beijing has responded firmly, requesting that Pakistan take “practical and effective measures” to safeguard its citizens in this country through the Chinese embassy. China has supported this nation through hard times and made investments in Pakistan when few countries were ready to. Furthermore, Pakistan cannot afford for terrorists to attack foreign workers at a time when the nation is attempting to attract international investors to bring their money here in an effort to revitalise a flagging economy.

Every foreign worker in the nation has to have their security quickly increased, especially Chinese nationals. To remove the terrorist infrastructure as soon as possible, the leadership of the armed forces and the civilian sector must collaborate closely. Diplomatic channels must be used to inform malicious foreign entities engaged in subterfuge that the world community will expose their encouragement of terrorist violence. The honeymoon period for the government is passed, and it is now necessary to take firm action against militancy.