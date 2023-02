The Lahore High Court (LHC) granted permission for restaurants to remain open till 11 pm on Wednesday.

The prior hearing in the smog case was recorded in writing by Justice Shahid Karim, who also ordered that home delivery services were permitted up to 12:30 p.m.

On the petitions of Haroon Farooq and others, the court also issued a written order and told the traffic police to give out phone numbers for traffic information regarding traffic bottlenecks.