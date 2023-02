PESHAWAR: On Wednesday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPcompressed )’s natural gas (CNG) stations reopened after a month-long hiatus.

In an effort to guarantee gas supply for domestic consumption, the city administration had shuttered the CNG stations from January 1, 2023, through January 31, 2023.

The choice was based on the provincial home department’s rules, which call for a constant supply of gas to domestic consumers.