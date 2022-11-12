The casting of Hera Pheri 3 has generated a lot of excitement. According to earlier rumours, Akshay Kumar would be appearing in the movies Hera Pheri 3, Awara Pagal Deewana 2, and Welcome 3.

Days after the stories, rumours that Kartik Aaryan would replace Akshay in Hera Pheri 3 quickly spread. In the past two weeks, producer Firoz Nadiadwala reportedly had separate conversations with both Akshay and Kartik, according to Bollywood Hungama.”

Firoz was eager to restart the Hera Pheri franchise and intended to do so right away. Kartik is a sought-after franchise for Akshay Kumar films after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, therefore the actor was talking Hera Pheri 3 with both Akshay and Kartik, a source said the publication.

“Through discussion, Akshay quoted INR90 crores as his fees plus a portion of the profits as his remuneration for Hera Pheri , whereas Kartik was willing to do it for INR30 crores,” the person continued. When Firoz presented the two potential casting calls to satellite and digital players, he realised that working with Kartik would ultimately result in more lucrative returns for him than working with Akshay.

According to reports, Firoz went back to Akshay and urged him to sign a profit-sharing contract. Akshay declined since he believed the franchise would greatly benefit from his involvement. The discussions reached a standstill after a number of meetings since they were not progressing in the correct direction.

That was the fatal blow, the last straw. Finally, Firoz had no choice but to sign his contract with Kartik, and the two are now prepared to bring Hera Pheri 3 back to life. Kartik, in Firoz’ opinion, is the most suitable choice for the role of Raju.