Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover has welcomed parenthood.The couple’s first child, a baby girl, was born today, and they are over the moon. Bipasha and Karan made the announcement that they were expecting their first child together in August.

Since then, the actress has been sharing gorgeous photos and videos of her pregnancy on Instagram.Five days ago, the Dhoom 2 actor posted a video to Instagram with the message “Baby on the way.”