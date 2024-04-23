ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s IT exports have increased by a record 339 million dollars.

According to the Ministry of IT, from July 2023 to March 2024, IT exports reached 2 billion 28 million dollars.

The Ministry of IT said that Pakistan’s IT exports recorded an increase of 17.44% compared to last year’s same period of 1.94 billion dollars.

According to the Ministry of IT, IT exports increased by 306 million dollars during March 2024, which is a 36% increase in IT exports in the same month last year, while IT exports increased by 225 million US dollars in March 2023.

According to the IT Ministry, IT exports increased by 19% during February 2024