By Shabana Ayaz

Ahead of Turkey’s May 14, 2023, elections, Western powers have heavily campaigned against Erdogan through polling companies, trying hard to prove that Erdogan has lost popular popularity and is no less than a dictator in the eyes of his people.

These survey companies tried hard to influence public opinion. It was actually part of the Fifth Generation War, whereby information warfare is waged against those whom the Western powers do not like.

In Turkey, Erdogan is a strong leader who is disliked by the western powers; the main reason is to lead Turkey towards its rise and development. Turkey has turned the dice on the recent war in Azerbaijan, which is totally unacceptable to the West.So, under the Information War, backdoor funding was given to survey companies to change the mindset of the people.Survey companies had predicted that Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu would get 56% of the votes and Tayyip Erdogan would get 42% of the votes.Surveys were conducted under regular agenda setting in the areas where Tayyip Erdogan was opposed.

A few thousand people do not represent 70 million people. Showing the opinions of a few thousand specific people on social media only revealed the agenda of the western powers, and these survey companies have lost their mouths in the May 14 election.

The Turkish government should ban survey companies because they have taken back-channel funds and made millions of dollars.All over the world, when the western powers spread propaganda in a Muslim country, the people rise up against it, as seen in Iraq and Libya, but the opposite happened in Turkey.

The anti-Erdogan campaign of the survey companies backfired, and people voted heavily to bring Erdogan down.80% of voters hope that Tayyip Erdogan will win in the second phase of the elections on May 28 with support from Sinan Oğan. At this time, the eyes of the international media are focused on the support of Sinan Oğan.Sinan Oğan has announced his support for Tayyip Erdogan in a press conference.

With their support, Tayyip Erdogan’s victory has been assured.Sinan Oğan is the personality whose thinking is in favor of Pakistan.

When an accident took place in Saudi Arabia, Turkey announced official mourning. Sinan Oğan had said in one of his tweets at that time that more than 70 people had died in a train accident in Pakistan, and Pakistan is our closest country and supports us in every difficulty. I request Tayyab Erdogan to announce official mourning for Pakistan as well. Sinan Oğan, who holds a doctorate from Moscow, favors alliances with Islamic countries.

Tayyip Erdogan also supports the Alliance of Islamic Countries. Sinan Oğan went to Azerbaijan and gave a statement that we are one nation and two countries (Azerbaijan and Turkey). Similarly, he had made a statement about Tayyip Erdogan: “I like Tayyip Erdogan a lot because he has the power to make decisions, and I don’t like a leader who listens to everyone.Sinan Oğan was offered to be made the 8th Vice President by Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

The interesting thing here is thatKemal Kılıçdaroğlu desperately needed Sinan Oğan, while Sinan Oğan needed Tayyip Erdogan.

Sinan Oğan wants to take the post of Vice President as well as the Ministry of Immigration, and his ambitions are very clear.

He has clearly promised the people in his election manifesto that we do not accept foreigners in Turkey, which is why he is eyeing the Ministry of Immigration.With the support of Sinan Oğan, Tayyip Erdogan’s victory is very close. They need only 0.5% of votes. Erdogan needs only three lakh votes to win.

Tayyip Erdogan getting 0.5% of the vote means getting 300,000 more votes, and that is not a huge vote bank to win. It is not a problem for the person who got 2.7 million votes to get 300,000 votes.

The number of canceled votes on May 14th is 13 lakhs; even if all the Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu get in the second round, their votes will be 47%. So, he still won’t win.Right now, Tayyip Erdogan only needs 0.5% of the vote to win, so Tayyip Erdogan is already on the threshold of victory; all he has to do is walk through that door on May 28.At this time, the eyes and ears of the world are focused on the news coming from Turkey.

The global media is focusing on the latest situation at the moment of the elections on May 28, 2023, in Turkey.

Many newspapers and television stations with their fingers on the pulse of the election are seeing the Turkish election as one of the most important events of 2023.

They are sharing moment-by-moment developments with their readers and viewers.The German newspaper Welt reported on the Turkish elections.Declaring Tayyip Erdogan the “real winner”, he wrote that the May 28 run-off election will decide who will be the 13th president of the Republic of Turkey.

The Economic Times to ErdoganHe is presented as the second-most important leader of Turkey after Atatürk. In addition, international news agency AFP headlined “Erdogan to see third decade in power in historic second round of election.”The UK-based Middle East Eye has written that overseas voting has begun.

The newspaper has drawn attention to the high turnout in the elections.The French newspaper Le Monde headlined Kemal Kilicdaroglu’s change of strategy.

“The opposition is moving dangerously to the right,” the newspaper wrote.The Eurasia Group of Consultancies put Erdogan’s chances of winning at 80% on Sunday, May 28. The news reported that, despite the rain in Rome, long queues formed in front of the Turkish embassy and those 3.4 million Turkish citizens live abroad. You can vote until May 24.Al-Arabiya has drawn attention to Sinan Oğan in the news, who came third with 5.17% votes.

The decision to support one of the two candidates in the second round could potentially play a decisive role, the report said who have reached the decisive round of elections by supporting Sinan Oğan and Tayyip Erdogan.

The Greek newspaper ERT headlined the news.The newspaper “The Last Battle for Kılıçdaroğlu” writes that Kılıçdaroğlu. Olu’s tendency to speak nationalistically upsets the pro-Kurdish party that supports him. News bombs the news bomb has written in the news that the results of the first round have caused a severe split in the alliance of the opposition parties, but despite this, Akshoner has announced his support for Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. The Economic Times of India called Erdogan Turkey’s undisputed power and headlined that “The most important leader after Ata Turk is President Tayyip Erdogan.”

Erdogan, 69, is Turkey’s most important leader after Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the revered founder of the post-Ottoman Republic, the newspaper writes.