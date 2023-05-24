Authorities said that a former local official and journalist from Mexico was shot and killed on Tuesday in the Puebla region of the nation.

As he was leaving his home in the village of Tehuacan, 69-year-old Marco Aurelio Ramirez was fatally shot in the open air. He had been employed by numerous media organisations for decades.

According to the prosecutor’s office, a criminal inquiry has been launched.

Ramirez, who was employed as a civil official, allegedly assisted in the arrest of alleged criminals, according to the Mexican chapter of Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

According to the non-governmental organisation for media rights, “RSF calls for a swift and transparent investigation” to determine “whether the murder was related to his work as a municipal official or to his practise of journalism.”

RSF calculates that around 150 journalists have passed away in Mexico since 2000.Most of the murders have not resulted in punishment.