Chinese phone maker Realme has launched its new C75 smartphone in Pakistan. The first phone of the year introduced by Realme in the year 2025 has interesting features for users.

This phone includes Android 14 operating system, 2 GHz Octa processor, dual SIM, 8 megapixel, f/2.0, (wide) video (1080p@30fps) front camera, dual camera: 50 megapixel, f/1.8 (wide), PDAF + 2nd specified camera, LED flash rear camera, 6.72 inches display screen, (non-removable), 6000 mAh battery, 256 GB built-in, 8 GB RAM (+16 GB extended RAM) and many other features.

Apart from these features, the phone also has dustproof and waterproof features. The company has priced the phone at Rs 54,999.