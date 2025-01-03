The interim government formed in Bangladesh after the end of Sheikh Hasina Wajid’s 15-year authoritarian rule has changed the country’s curriculum to correct the facts.

According to a global news agency, General Zia-ur-Rehman has been named in Bangladesh’s new education curriculum instead of Father of the Nation Mujibur Rahman.

The chairman of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board said that the new textbooks state that General Zia-ur-Rehman declared the independence of Bangladesh in 1971 from various Bangla radio stations.

According to the new textbooks for the 2025 academic year, General Zia-ur-Rehman declared the independence of Bangladesh on March 26, 1971, and Bangabandhu officially declared independence on March 27.

It should be remembered that earlier, the textbooks named Father of the Nation and founder of the country Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Writer and researcher Rakhal Raha, who was involved in the curriculum change process, said that the textbooks have been cleaned of exaggerated and imposed history.

He further said that during the review of the textbooks, it was found that it was not factual information that Sheikh Mujibur Rahman sent a message of Bangladesh’s independence through a wireless message while being captured by the Pakistani army.

Reports have said that during Hasina Wajid’s government, the information about who declared the country’s independence was changed in the textbooks of grades 1 to 10.

What is the matter?

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was arrested on March 26, 1971, but before his arrest, he said on Bangla Radio that this could be my last message to you people. Today is the independence day of Bangladesh. Whoever you are and wherever you are, fight for your freedom.

At the end of this passionate speech, he also raised the slogan of “Jai Bangla.” The next day, Major Zia-ur-Rehman killed his senior Lieutenant Colonel Janjua in East Pakistan and took over various radio stations.

General Zia-ur-Rehman also announced the independence of Bangladesh from these radio stations, but after the formation of Bangladesh, Mujibur-ur-Rehman became the president.

Mujibur-ur-Rehman was killed along with his family in a military coup on August 15, 1975. General Mushtaq Ahmed, who led the coup, became the president himself and gave Zia-ur-Rehman the rank of Major General.

Later, another military coup took place, which was carried out by General Khalid Musharraf and Zia-ur-Rehman himself was arrested and became a Major General.

A few months later, socialist military officers led by retired Lieutenant Colonel Abu Tahir revolted. Lieutenant Colonel Rashid released Zia-ur-Rehman from prison and made him the army chief again.

However, Zia-ur-Rehman feared that Abu Tahir was planning another military coup, and he killed Abu Tahir on 21 July 1976.

Later, on 19 November 1976, Zia-ur-Rehman was appointed Chief Martial Law Administrator.

After this, in Bangladeshi politics, politicians who supported Mujibur Rahman gathered under the leadership of his daughter Hasina Wajid and those who supported General Zia’s ideas under the leadership of his wife Khaleda Zia.

Hasina Wajid’s supporters consider her father Mujibur Rahman to be the founder of the nation and the country, while Khaleda Zia’s supporters consider her husband to be the savior of the nation, who not only liberated Bangladesh but also saved the nation from the pro-India Mujibur Rahman regime.

Due to the political rivalry between Sheikh Hasina Wajid and Khaleda Zia that began in the 1990s, if one was in power, the other would be in prison.

However, Hasina Wajid kept the opposition under control due to her authoritarian style of government and ruled for 15 consecutive years, which ended in August last year as a result of the student movement.