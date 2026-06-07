RAWALPINDI: Police in Rawalpindi’s Naseerabad area came under fire late on Wednesday night when three motorcycle-borne suspects opened fire during a police operation, according to a police spokesperson.

Officials said the incident occurred when police attempted to stop the suspects, who responded by firing at the personnel. In the exchange of fire, two members of a suspected robbery gang were injured and arrested, while a third suspect managed to escape.

Police recovered a motorcycle and mobile phone that had allegedly been snatched at gunpoint from citizens, the spokesperson added.

Authorities further said the arrested suspects were involved in multiple cases of robbery and vehicle theft across the twin cities, with dozens of criminal cases already registered against them.

Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) stated that individuals involved in attacks on citizens and law enforcement personnel “cannot escape the grip of the law,” vowing strict action against criminal elements.