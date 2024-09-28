Rawalpindi: Clashes broke out between protesting PTI workers and the police, turning the area into a battleground.

According to Express News, PTI workers have removed the containers at Committee Chowk in Rawalpindi, on this occasion workers are raising slogans. A large number of PTI workers are marching from Committee Chowk towards Liaquat Bagh.

Shelling was fired by the police to disperse the workers, after which the area turned into a battleground. Heavy clashes between police and PTI workers are going on in Murree Road, Committee Chowk to Liaquat Bagh area, workers are pelting stones at the police. Considering the situation, more police force has been called.

There are reports of shelling of tear gas by the police, with reports of women and children falling in nearby houses while media representatives are also being shelled.

Clash between police and PTI workers continues at Committee Chowk. Tear gas shells fired by the police are being thrown back at the police while the activists are shouting slogans. Meanwhile, the condition of passers-by is also different. The situation is tense from Murree Road Committee Chowk to Liaquat Bagh. A large number of PTI workers also attacked the police at Rialto Chowk.

Tehreek-e-Insaf workers came out from China Market Rialto Chowk Committee Chowk to Murree Road. Police started sounding alarm sirens from government vehicles. PTI workers have gathered at the Committee Chowk Murir Chowk China Market while the police have retreated from these places. The police have started arresting the workers.

On the other hand, Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar and Salman Akram Raja have been arrested. Both the PTI leaders have been arrested near H13. According to reports, Barrister Gauhar and Salman Akram Raja were going to Rawalpindi from H13.

The shelling ended shortly after the shelling of tear gas by the police during the clashes, after which more personnel and shelling have been called for. On this occasion, cartridges are being fired by the Dolphin Force while the PTI workers repulsed the police at the Murree Road Committee Chowk.