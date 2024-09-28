Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb says that the people of Rawalpindi rejected the PTI rally.

Senior provincial minister Maryam Aurangzeb, while tweeting on the social networking site X (Twitter), wrote that the public has rejected the rally held by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Rawalpindi.

In the video of Safe City cameras, it can be clearly seen with the location and time that there are no people present in the meeting place.

He said that the people are showing confidence in Maryam Nawaz and are satisfied with the performance of their chief minister while rejecting the politics of chaos in the country.