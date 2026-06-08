MUZAFFARABAD: Four security personnel were martyred and more than 20 others injured in Rawalakot after armed individuals linked to a banned action committee opened fire, according to the Inspector General of Azad Kashmir Police.

The IGP said the attack appeared to be planned and coordinated, with law enforcement personnel deliberately targeted.

He clarified that the incident was not linked to any peaceful political protest, but was a “well-organised armed and terrorist act.”

Police officials said the injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

They added that both the martyred and injured personnel sustained gunshot wounds.

According to the police, the attack targeted public peace, law enforcement agencies, and even medical facilities.

The IGP said that no armed group would be allowed to hold the state or its institutions hostage.

He paid tribute to the martyred personnel and assured that the police stand with their families in this difficult time.

Authorities said all necessary arrangements are being made for the treatment and care of the injured.

The IGP reiterated that there would be no compromise on state authority, public peace, or the protection of citizens.