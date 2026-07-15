Iran has reacted strongly after the US reimposed a naval blockade on Iranian oil and gas exports, warning that if Iran’s energy exports are stopped, other oil and gas export routes used for the interests of the US and its allies in the region will also not be safe.

According to the Iranian news agency Tasnim, Iran has made it clear that if restrictions on its oil and gas exports remain in place, other energy supply routes in the region may also be closed. GeographicReference

According to reports, the US has reimposed maritime sanctions against Iran’s oil and gas exports since July 15. These sanctions are targeting ships passing through Iranian ports through the Strait of Hormuz. GeographicReference

The move comes after the end of a temporary ceasefire during which sanctions were eased for a while, but Washington has taken a tougher stance again after the recent tensions.

Iranian officials say that if their exports are stopped, they have the ability to affect other energy supply routes in the region.

According to observers, Iran has also threatened to escalate regional tensions and use the importance of the Strait of Hormuz as a pressure point in the past.

Analysts say that the ongoing tension between the US and Iran could have a profound impact not only on the Middle East but also on the global energy market, oil prices and international maritime trade.