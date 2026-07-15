Despite the US-brokered Gaza ceasefire agreement and the establishment of a peace board, Israeli airstrikes continue frequently.

According to the international news agency, the Israeli army carried out airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip, which is being described as a major success so far.

The Israeli army spokesman claimed that it targeted Hamas commander Hussam Shafai in Gaza, who was involved in the attack on Israeli territory on October 7, 2023. Textiles& Nonwovens

According to the Israeli army spokesman, Hussam Shafai was affiliated with Hamas’s East Khan Younis Battalion and played a central role in the attack on the Israeli territory of Kibbutz Niram. Textiles& Nonwovens

The statement said that Israeli army brigade commander Colonel Asif Hammami, Staff Sergeant Tomer Ahimas and Sergeant Kirill Brodsky were killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli military spokesman said that Hamas commander Hussam Shafai, along with other individuals, participated in transporting the bodies of the three soldiers to Gaza.

The statement said that Hussam Shafai still posed a threat to Israeli forces and was active in planning attacks and military operations on Israeli soil.

It should be noted that the body of Israeli Army Colonel Asif Hammami was handed over to Israel in November 2025 under a hostage exchange agreement with Hamas.

The bodies of Staff Sergeant Tomer Ahimas and Sergeant Kirill Brodsky were recovered during Israeli military operations in Gaza in 2024.

There was no immediate reaction from Hamas to the martyrdom of Commander Hussam Shafai, while independent sources have not yet confirmed it.

It should be noted that since the Gaza ceasefire, Israel has been continuously targeting Hamas commanders based on intelligence, in which important and central leaders, including Izz al-Din al-Hadeed, have been martyred.