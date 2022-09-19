The movie Brahmastra has been performing well at the box office, but one internet meme featuring Alia Bhatt’s character has everyone, including the cast, in stitches.According to reports, a mimicry performer made a humorous dig at Alia’s character Isha, who uses Ranbir Kapoor character Shiva’s name repeatedly throughout the film.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress claimed that the video was funny to her rather than disrespectful.”One of my favorites is that. Chandni is a master at imitation. In a recent interview, the actress said, “She made an Alia Bramastra meme where she is raving about my voice and she is great.

Ranbir Kapoor also revealed the reason behind Alia’s character in the movie frequently using Shiva’s name.”Do we have to keep saying her name is Isha and mine is Shiva?” I would frequently inquire of Ayan. Ayan, on the other hand, was very clear on the idea that when someone is in love, they should like uttering their name.

The Rockstar actor said, “And I think that makes sense,” in the same interview.Repetitive conversations were discussed by Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, who also added, “People are making fun of it. I believe it is a habit of mine to frequently use people’s names when I speak. That was kept in the script and appeared in the movie as well.