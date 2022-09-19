A few months after the release of the Tecno Pop 6 in its basic form, the Pro version with improved specifications is now available. Bangladesh now has the Tecno Pop 6 Pro, which features a larger screen, more storage, and other improvements.

Design and Display:

The Pop 6 Pro sports a larger 6.6-inch LCD screen than the original Tecno Pop 6, which has the same 720p resolution and typical 60Hz refresh rate. Although the bezels are smaller than previously and the fingerprint sensor has been moved to the side, the waterdrop notch selfie camera is still present. Additionally, the phone is slimmer than previously.

Storage and Internals:

Tecno has once more kept the phone’s chipset a secret, but it does include a quad-core CPU, 2 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of storage. A microSD card allows you to increase your storage.With less RAM and a lighter version of Android 12, the Tecno Pop 6 Pro runs Android 12 Go Edition. It is protected by HiOS 8.6 from Tecno.

Cameras

An 8MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor are featured on the two cameras on the rear. There is no information about the phone’s ability to record videos, however, 1080p 30 FPS clips are probably possible. A 5MP camera is positioned under the waterdrop notch for selfies.

Pricing and Battery:

The phone’s 5,000 mAh battery should have more than enough power to last for two days of use. The price of the Pop 6 Pro has not yet been disclosed by Tecno Bangladesh, however, it is anticipated to be approximately $110. The colours available will be Power Black and Peaceful Blue.