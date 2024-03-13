The holy month of Ramadan returns every year to the doors of believing Muslims to purify them, to make them Muttaki. Ramadan is the month in which the Holy Qur’an was revealed as a guide for people, a clear sign of the right path, and a distinguisher of the truth.

If we pay a little attention, we will see that there is a kind of sanctity in society during the whole month of Ramadan. According to the teachings of Ramadan, it should prevail throughout the year.

O honest people! Fasting is enjoined upon you, as it was enjoined upon those before you, that you may attain piety.’ (Surah al-Baqarah, verse: 183) In this verse, the reason for fasting is said to be the acquisition of piety.

Fasting during the month of Ramadan changes people’s behavior, language, and usage. Even with Zakat, Fitra, and general charity, the wealthy devote themselves to the service of the poor.

A great social bond can be strengthened by distributing Iftar items among the poor, orphans, relatives, neighbors, and even among the needy Muslims. Getting together for Taraweeh prayers in the mosque after iftar and participating in Taraweeh, witr, etc. for a long time strengthens the social bond.

The month of Ramadan is the month of annual training for the believer. Through this training, every believer applies a new oil of faith to his body for the remaining eleven months of the year to live a life of faith.

Ramadan is the month of kindness and charity, the month of mercy. Ramadan is mentioned in the hadith as the month of mercy, forgiveness, and liberation.

Ramadan is the month of patience and sacrifice are great virtues in human life. Those who have these qualities in various fields along the way are successful in life. Moreover, a believer can or does achieve this quality through fasting.

When Ramadan comes to the Muslim world, we realize that every Muslim is a servant of Allah and a member of one Ummah. Ramadan is the month of revelation of the Holy Quran, the month of fasting. The Holy Qur’an guides us to an enlightened life, while Siyam helps us to shape our lives as moderate and obedient servants with a sense of accountability.

That is why it is said that the main goal of fasting is to achieve ‘Taqwa’. In the Holy Qur’an, verse 183 of Surah Baqarah says, “O you who believe, fasting is enjoined upon you, as it was enjoined upon those before you. Perhaps as a result of this, you will attain taqwa.’

In the light of the Holy Qur’an, the success of fasting depends on achieving taqwa. Therefore understanding the message of taqwa is very important for us. The literal meaning of taqwa is ‘to fear’. Moreover, the literal meaning is, ‘obeying all the commands of Allah and His Messenger and staying away from prohibited actions.’

When we welcome Mahe Ramadan we are welcoming the spirit of Taqwa and accountability. Therefore, we have to give up lies and actions in Ramadan. Cheating people through fraud or harming people through adulteration in food cannot be the act of a fasting person.

In several Muslim countries, fasting is treated in a friendly manner by reducing the prices of goods during Ramadan. However, the picture of our country is the opposite. Along with the adulteration of products during Ramadan, the prices are also increased. Such behavior is contrary to the spirit of piety.

Let us fast in the month of Ramadan seeking mercy, blessings, and deliverance, and seek the Night of Qadr in the last ten days of Ramadan through I’tikaf or worship at home. Fasting helps us to develop a controlled life.