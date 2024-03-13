ALL DELUDS regarding the secular state of India and its equitable treatment of its citizens should be dispelled, especially in light of the BJP’s “lawfare” against Indian Muslims during its ten-year rule. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, enacted in 2019, is among the most egregious instances of utilising the law to deny rights to groups. According to the statute, “persecuted” minorities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan are to be granted Indian citizenship. By law, anyone can apply for Indian citizenship, regardless of their faith—with the exception of Muslims. Monday marks the notification of the law by the BJP-led government, more than four years after the CAA was passed. The action is being referred to by opponents of the ruling party as a deceitful effort to garner votes ahead of the general elections that are scheduled to take place next month. In an apparent act of “benevolence,” the BJP is, on the one hand, encouraging non-Muslim groups in South Asia to relocate to India. Conversely, it supports programmes like the National Register of Citizens, which is generally believed to be a scam designed to deny Indian Muslims their rights in the event that they are unable to produce documentation proving their citizenship. This instance of demographic gerrymandering appears consistent with the BJP’s strategy of marginalising Muslims in India and rebranding the country as a purely Hindu state. Though the BJP appears unduly concerned about the condition of non-Muslims in South Asia, during its tenure it has inflicted flagrant injustice on India’s Muslim population and allowed Hindu fanatics and state institutions to inflict violence on them. Under the leadership of the Sangh Parivar, Indian Muslims have witnessed the demolition of their homes and mosques on thin pretexts, been subjected to discriminatory citizenship legislation like the CAA and NRC, and had their religious and cultural customs openly attacked by state officials. Put another way, Muslims represent India’s new untermensch. Although it is obvious that the CAA’s announcement weeks before elections is an election gimmick, the BJP’s attempts to demonise Muslims in order to win over its core supporters run the risk of causing long-lasting rifts across communities. The Sangh is wrong to believe that it can intimidate minorities into submission. This demonization effort will not mend societal divisions; rather, it will widen them. India’s civil society organisations and opposition parties must stand up against the BJP’s divisive and hateful politics.